VC 4 i special accessory HEPA 12 filter
The HEPA 12 high-performance filter stops even the smallest of particles and can be relied on to capture 99.5 per cent of all fungal spores, bacteria, mite excrement and allergy-triggering pollen.
It's not just allergy sufferers and hygiene-conscious people who can breathe easily again: the HEPA 12 high-performance filter captures even small particles of just 0.3 µm and therefore prevents irritation caused by pollen, fungal spores, bacteria and mite excrement. The deep cleaning also results in 99.5 per cent of all allergy-triggering particles being captured and thereby guarantees a feeling of complete freshness made evident by significantly fresher and cleaner room air. The HEPA 12 high-performance filter can be washed and is suitable for the cordless VC 4i.
Features and benefits
Reliable removal of allergy-triggering pollen, fungal spores, bacteria and mite excrement
Easier and faster changes
Washable
Recommendation: change the filter every six months for better filter performance
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|black
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0,1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|78 x 79 x 83
Application areas
- Dry dirt