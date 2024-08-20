Maximum safety: the completely redesigned KA 2 Car from Kärcher is permanently attached to the car seat. The special filter technology in the KA 2 Car removes pollutants and TVOCs from new vehicles. The double-intake system improves the supply of fresh air to the car as well. The practical size of the device makes it easy to switch between using it in your home and in your car. The device offers a number of helpful functions that can be operated via a smartphone app, such as the ability to control the fan speed, to view the air quality inside and outside, and to monitor the filter – as well as an online instruction manual and various other services.