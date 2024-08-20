Air purifier KA 2 Car*CN
A breath of fresh air for your car: the KA 2 Car removes both pollutants and TVOCs from new vehicles to ensure outstanding air quality.
Maximum safety: the completely redesigned KA 2 Car from Kärcher is permanently attached to the car seat. The special filter technology in the KA 2 Car removes pollutants and TVOCs from new vehicles. The double-intake system improves the supply of fresh air to the car as well. The practical size of the device makes it easy to switch between using it in your home and in your car. The device offers a number of helpful functions that can be operated via a smartphone app, such as the ability to control the fan speed, to view the air quality inside and outside, and to monitor the filter – as well as an online instruction manual and various other services.
Features and benefits
Double Impeller Structure
- Generates more clean air in the limited period.
Air quality display
- In-vehicle air quality is clear in an instance.
Easy and safe installation
- Mounting plate that is secured to the back seat for increased safety when driving.
Filter lifetime monitoring
- In-vehicle air quality level is instantly displayed.
HEPA 11 filter
- Effective in the capturing of dust and small harmful particles.
Low noise generation
- Pleasantly quiet during use.
Flexible application
- Can be used in the car and on the desk – thanks to the exchangeable mounting accessories.
Specifications
Technical data
|Voltage (V)
|12
|Connected load (W)
|10
|Sound power level (dB(A))
|55
|Suitable room size (m²)
|6,6
|Colour
|White
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|1,4
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|2,7
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|335 x 182 x 96
Equipment
- Filter change indicator
- Air quality display
- Automatic mode
- Night mode
Application areas
- Vehicles
- Office