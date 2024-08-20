The completely redesigned KA 2 Car Premium from Kärcher is permanently attached to the car seat for maximum safety. The special filter technology in the KA 2 Car Premium removes pollutants and TVOCs from new vehicles. The structural enhancements to the device improve the supply of fresh air as well. The practical size of the device makes it easy to switch between using it in your home and in your car. The device offers a number of helpful functions that can be operated via a smartphone app, such as the ability to control the fan speed, to view the air quality inside and outside, and to monitor the filter – as well as an online instruction manual and various other services. The CO2 detection feature in the Premium version shows the concentration of CO2 in the vehicle and alerts the driver if this exceeds the 2000 ppm limit. The system will also remind the driver to allow more fresh air into the vehicle.