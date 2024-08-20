Air purifier KA 2 Home *CN
The KA 2 Home removes pollutants such as fine dust (PM 2.5) and pollen from the air in order to improve the air quality in your home and car. It's perfect for areas with high smog levels.
The KA 2 Home is the ideal device for improving the air quality both in your home and in your car – especially in areas with high smog levels. The special filter technology in the KA 2 Home removes pollutants such as fine dust (PM 2.5) and pollen from the air, while simultaneously improving the fresh air supply thanks to the optimised double-intake system. The practical size of the KA 2 Home makes it easy to use. The device also offers a number of helpful functions that can be operated via a smartphone app, such as the ability to control the fan speed, to view the air quality inside and outside, and to monitor the filter – as well as an online instruction manual and various other services.
Features and benefits
Double Impeller Structure
- Generates more clean air in the limited period.
Air quality display
- Cleaner room air quality in an instant.
Easy and safe installation
- Stands securely on the table thanks to the mounting plate.
Filter lifetime monitoring
- The status of the room air quality is displayed immediately.
HEPA 11 filter
- Effective in the capturing of dust and small harmful particles.
Low noise generation
- Pleasantly quiet during use.
Specifications
Technical data
|Voltage (V)
|12
|Connected load (W)
|10
|Sound power level (dB(A))
|55
|Suitable room size (m²)
|7,2
|Colour
|White
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|1,4
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|2,7
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|335 x 182 x 96
Equipment
- Filter change indicator
- Air quality display
- Automatic mode
- Night mode
Application areas
- Interiors
- Vehicle interior