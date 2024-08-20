The KA 2 Home is the ideal device for improving the air quality both in your home and in your car – especially in areas with high smog levels. The special filter technology in the KA 2 Home removes pollutants such as fine dust (PM 2.5) and pollen from the air, while simultaneously improving the fresh air supply thanks to the optimised double-intake system. The practical size of the KA 2 Home makes it easy to use. The device also offers a number of helpful functions that can be operated via a smartphone app, such as the ability to control the fan speed, to view the air quality inside and outside, and to monitor the filter – as well as an online instruction manual and various other services.