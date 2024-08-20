Thanks to its powerful 36 V Li-Ion battery and independent water suction, the K 1 Battery Lite pressure washer can be used without requiring either a power connection or a water connection. In this way, vehicles, stairs, garden furniture, barbecues, boats or tents can be cleaned at any time – whether you are at home or on holiday. In addition, the K 1 Battery Lite provides powerful and efficient pressure (max. 50 bar) for reliable and thorough results in a wide variety of applications. In ECO mode, the runtime can be extended to up to 30 minutes while saving water and energy. Its compact dimensions make the K 1 Battery Lite extremely mobile and easy to store.