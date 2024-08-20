Pressure washer K 1 Battery Lite *CN
The K 1 Battery Lite with unlimited power supply is immediately ready to use – wherever and whenever it is needed.
Thanks to its powerful 36 V Li-Ion battery and independent water suction, the K 1 Battery Lite pressure washer can be used without requiring either a power connection or a water connection. In this way, vehicles, stairs, garden furniture, barbecues, boats or tents can be cleaned at any time – whether you are at home or on holiday. In addition, the K 1 Battery Lite provides powerful and efficient pressure (max. 50 bar) for reliable and thorough results in a wide variety of applications. In ECO mode, the runtime can be extended to up to 30 minutes while saving water and energy. Its compact dimensions make the K 1 Battery Lite extremely mobile and easy to store.
Features and benefits
Mobile device
- Rechargeable 36 V lithium-ion battery.
- Cleaning without a power connection.
- Immediately ready to use.
Perfectly matched accessories
- With the diverse range of accessories, numerous home cleaning tasks are now easier to manage.
Water suction (inc. suction hose)
- For using alternative water sources.
Switch and battery display
- Easy to switch between ON/OFF, MAX and ECO with the in-built button.
- LED battery display in real time.
Specifications
Technical data
|Voltage (V)
|36
|Pressure (bar)
|25 - max. 50
|Flow rate (l/h)
|180 - 250
|Area performance (m²/h)
|2,8
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|max. 40
|Rated input power (W)
|450
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|5,8
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|9,1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|498 x 219 x 273
Scope of supply
- Water suction hose
- One-jet spray lance
- High-pressure hose: 7.5 m, Rubber
Application areas
- Cars
- Motorbikes and scooters
- Bicycles
- Stairs
- Paths
- Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
- Garden toys
- Boats
- Barbecues
- Tent/camping equipment