Pressure washer K 1 Battery Lite *CN

The K 1 Battery Lite with unlimited power supply is immediately ready to use – wherever and whenever it is needed.

Thanks to its powerful 36 V Li-Ion battery and independent water suction, the K 1 Battery Lite pressure washer can be used without requiring either a power connection or a water connection. In this way, vehicles, stairs, garden furniture, barbecues, boats or tents can be cleaned at any time – whether you are at home or on holiday. In addition, the K 1 Battery Lite provides powerful and efficient pressure (max. 50 bar) for reliable and thorough results in a wide variety of applications. In ECO mode, the runtime can be extended to up to 30 minutes while saving water and energy. Its compact dimensions make the K 1 Battery Lite extremely mobile and easy to store.

Features and benefits
Mobile device
  • Rechargeable 36 V lithium-ion battery.
  • Cleaning without a power connection.
  • Immediately ready to use.
Perfectly matched accessories
  • With the diverse range of accessories, numerous home cleaning tasks are now easier to manage.
Water suction (inc. suction hose)
  • For using alternative water sources.
Switch and battery display
  • Easy to switch between ON/OFF, MAX and ECO with the in-built button.
  • LED battery display in real time.
Specifications

Technical data

Voltage (V) 36
Pressure (bar) 25 - max. 50
Flow rate (l/h) 180 - 250
Area performance (m²/h) 2,8
Inlet temperature (°C) max. 40
Rated input power (W) 450
Colour Yellow
Weight without accessories (kg) 5,8
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 9,1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 498 x 219 x 273

Scope of supply

  • Water suction hose
  • One-jet spray lance
  • High-pressure hose: 7.5 m, Rubber
Application areas
  • Cars
  • Motorbikes and scooters
  • Bicycles
  • Stairs
  • Paths
  • Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
  • Garden toys
  • Boats
  • Barbecues
  • Tent/camping equipment
Cleaning agents