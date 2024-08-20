The SE 6.100 spray extraction cleaner (Kärcher Home Line) comes in a stylish white design. The spray extraction cleaner makes textile surfaces hygienically clean. The cleaning solution is sprayed at pressure deep into the fibres and then vacuumed back out again together with the loosened dirt – ideal for allergy sufferers and households with animals, for example. The scope of supply includes both the carpet-cleaning spray extraction nozzle and the upholstery spray extraction nozzle, which can be used to clean upholstery, mattresses and car seats with ease. It also comes with: practical twist locks, large buttons, 2-in-1 comfort system with integrated spray extraction hose, 2-tank system (removable fresh and dirty water tank), ergonomically shaped carrying handle for easy device transport, practical accessory storage, flat pleated filter for simple switches between wet and dry vacuuming (without interrupting work or changing the filter) and a separate filter flap for removing the filter without coming into contact with dirt. Can also be used as a fully-fledged wet and dry vacuum cleaner thanks to the switchable dry floor nozzle for carpets and hard floors, crevice nozzle, upholstery nozzle, adapter for wet and dry vacuuming and paper filter bag.um nozzle for carpets and hard floors, crevice nozzle, upholstery nozzle, adapter for wet and dry vacuuming and paper filter bag, the device can also be used as a Multi-purpose Vac.