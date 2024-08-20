Spray extraction cleaner SE 6.100
Clean thoroughly down to the fibre with the SE 6.100 spray extraction cleaner. With upholstery spray extraction nozzle, 2-in-1 comfort system with integrated spray extraction hose and 2-tank system.
The SE 6.100 spray extraction cleaner (Kärcher Home Line) comes in a stylish white design. The spray extraction cleaner makes textile surfaces hygienically clean. The cleaning solution is sprayed at pressure deep into the fibres and then vacuumed back out again together with the loosened dirt – ideal for allergy sufferers and households with animals, for example. The scope of supply includes both the carpet-cleaning spray extraction nozzle and the upholstery spray extraction nozzle, which can be used to clean upholstery, mattresses and car seats with ease. It also comes with: practical twist locks, large buttons, 2-in-1 comfort system with integrated spray extraction hose, 2-tank system (removable fresh and dirty water tank), ergonomically shaped carrying handle for easy device transport, practical accessory storage, flat pleated filter for simple switches between wet and dry vacuuming (without interrupting work or changing the filter) and a separate filter flap for removing the filter without coming into contact with dirt. Can also be used as a fully-fledged wet and dry vacuum cleaner thanks to the switchable dry floor nozzle for carpets and hard floors, crevice nozzle, upholstery nozzle, adapter for wet and dry vacuuming and paper filter bag.um nozzle for carpets and hard floors, crevice nozzle, upholstery nozzle, adapter for wet and dry vacuuming and paper filter bag, the device can also be used as a Multi-purpose Vac.
Features and benefits
Two-tank systemSeparate tanks for clean and dirty water. Easy filling and emptying.
Kärcher nozzle technology50 per cent faster drying time for the cleaned surfaces.
Practical accessory storageSecure and practical on-board accessory storage.
2-in-1 comfort system with integrated spray and suction hose
- For exceptional cleaning convenience.
Practical parking position
- Practical storage for suction pipe and spray extraction nozzle during breaks.
Attractive design with large buttons and practical twist locks.
- For easy handling.
Ergonomically shaped carrying handle
- For easy transport.
Flat pleated filter
- Easy changing between wet and dry vacuuming without interruption or filter change.
Separate filter cover
- The filter can be removed quickly and easily without contact with dirt.
Specifications
Technical data
|Air flow (l/s)
|70
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|210 / 21
|Pump capacity (W)
|max. 40
|Input power turbine/pump (W)
|max. 1400 / max. 40
|Working width (mm)
|230
|Fresh water container capacity (l)
|4
|Dirty water container capacity (l)
|4
|Voltage (V)
|220 - 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 - 60
|Spray rate (l/min)
|1
|Spray pressure (bar)
|1
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|7,7
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|11,6
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|422 x 320 x 465
|Nominal size of accessory (mm)
|35
Scope of supply
- Spray extraction tubes: 2 Piece(s), 0.5 m, Plastic
- Spray extraction floor nozzle with hard floor adapter: 230 mm
- Spray extraction upholstery nozzle: 110 mm
- Crevice nozzle
- Dry vacuum floor nozzle: switchable floor nozzle with 2 brush strips
- Upholstery nozzle
- Flat pleated filter: Standard
- Detergents: Carpet and upholstery cleaner RM 519, 100 ml
- Fleece filter bag: 1 Piece(s)
- 2-in-1 comfort system: integrated spray extraction hose
Equipment
- Manual filter cleaning
- Practical hose and accessory storage
Videos
Application areas
- Carpet
- Upholstery
- Mattresses
- Textile arrases
- Car seats