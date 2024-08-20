The K 2 Basic WSK pressure washer is a true all-rounder. The device features two smooth-running wheels and is ideal for lighter dirt and occasional use around the home, for example on bicycles and garden furniture/tools. Additional device details: spray gun, 6 m high-pressure hose, single spray lance, dirt blaster with rotating point jet for removing extremely stubborn dirt and a water filter. Further equipment for the device includes a water supply kit with a 6 m water hose, two hose connectors (one of which includes Aqua Stop) and a tap adapter so that the pressure washer can be easily connected to the water supply.