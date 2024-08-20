Included in the equipment of the K 2 are two smooth-running tyres, a spray gun, a 6 m high-pressure hose, a 6 m garden hose, a Vario Power spray lance, a Water Supply Kit with garden hose adapters and a tap adapter as well as a water filter to protect the pump from invasive dirt particles. The pressure washer was built for occasional use and minor contamination around the home. For example, dirt on bicycles, garden tools or garden furniture.