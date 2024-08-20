Pressure washer K 2 WSK
The K 2 on wheels from Kärcher – a pressure washer perfectly designed for occasional use and minor contamination, for example on bicycles, garden tools or garden furniture.
Included in the equipment of the K 2 are two smooth-running tyres, a spray gun, a 6 m high-pressure hose, a 6 m garden hose, a Vario Power spray lance, a Water Supply Kit with garden hose adapters and a tap adapter as well as a water filter to protect the pump from invasive dirt particles. The pressure washer was built for occasional use and minor contamination around the home. For example, dirt on bicycles, garden tools or garden furniture.
Features and benefits
Hooked on tidinessGenerous hook for tidy storage of the hose and cable directly on the device.
Full cleaning powerAll Kärcher pressure washer equipment includes an integrated suction mechanism for the detergent.
Three-piston axial pumpCompletely maintenance-free.
Safety valve and motor-stop function
- Safe protection from pressure overload.
- Motor shutoff when trigger gun is closed.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|220 - 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 - 60
|Pressure (bar/MPa)
|20 - max. 110 / 2 - max. 11
|Flow rate (l/h)
|360
|Area performance (m²/h)
|20
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|max. 40
|Rated input power (kW)
|1,4
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|4,3
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|7,3
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|242 x 280 x 782
Scope of supply
- High-pressure gun: G 120 Q
- Vario Power Jet
- High-pressure hose: 6 m
- Adapter for A3/4" garden hose connector
Equipment
- Device-side Quick Connect
- Detergent application via: Suction hose
- Integrated water filter
Application areas
- Bicycles
- Garden tools and equipment
- Garden/terrace/balcony furniture