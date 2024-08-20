Pressure washer K 2 WSK

The K 2 on wheels from Kärcher – a pressure washer perfectly designed for occasional use and minor contamination, for example on bicycles, garden tools or garden furniture.

Included in the equipment of the K 2 are two smooth-running tyres, a spray gun, a 6 m high-pressure hose, a 6 m garden hose, a Vario Power spray lance, a Water Supply Kit with garden hose adapters and a tap adapter as well as a water filter to protect the pump from invasive dirt particles. The pressure washer was built for occasional use and minor contamination around the home. For example, dirt on bicycles, garden tools or garden furniture.

Features and benefits
Pressure washer K 2 WSK: Hooked on tidiness
Hooked on tidiness
Generous hook for tidy storage of the hose and cable directly on the device.
Pressure washer K 2 WSK: Full cleaning power
Full cleaning power
All Kärcher pressure washer equipment includes an integrated suction mechanism for the detergent.
Pressure washer K 2 WSK: Three-piston axial pump
Three-piston axial pump
Completely maintenance-free.
Safety valve and motor-stop function
  • Safe protection from pressure overload.
  • Motor shutoff when trigger gun is closed.
Specifications

Technical data

Number of current phases (Ph) 1
Voltage (V) 220 - 240
Frequency (Hz) 50 - 60
Pressure (bar/MPa) 20 - max. 110 / 2 - max. 11
Flow rate (l/h) 360
Area performance (m²/h) 20
Inlet temperature (°C) max. 40
Rated input power (kW) 1,4
Colour Yellow
Weight without accessories (kg) 4,3
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 7,3
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 242 x 280 x 782

Scope of supply

  • High-pressure gun: G 120 Q
  • Vario Power Jet
  • High-pressure hose: 6 m
  • Adapter for A3/4" garden hose connector

Equipment

  • Device-side Quick Connect
  • Detergent application via: Suction hose
  • Integrated water filter
Pressure washer K 2 WSK
Application areas
  • Bicycles
  • Garden tools and equipment
  • Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
Accessories
Cleaning agents