The Kärcher K 3 – and it's "Goodbye" to light dirt. The pressure washer, which is equipped with a Quick Connect spray gun, 10 m high-pressure hose, 6 m garden hose, 1.5 m suction hose and a water supply kit with garden hose adapters and a tap adapter, is ideal for occasional use around the house in order to ensure gleaming surfaces on bicycles, garden fences and motorbikes. Thanks to the Vario Power spray lance (VPS), it is very simple to regulate the water pressure for the respective surface simply by turning. The dirt blaster with rotating point jet removes even the most stubborn dirt. The wash brush extends the applications. The pump on the K 3 is protected by a water filter – for a long lifetime.