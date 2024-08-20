Pressure washer K 3 WSK
The K 3 pressure washer is ideal for occasional use and is very practical for removing light dirt on bicycles, garden fences, motorbikes etc.
The Kärcher K 3 – and it's "Goodbye" to light dirt. The pressure washer, which is equipped with a Quick Connect spray gun, 10 m high-pressure hose, 6 m garden hose, 1.5 m suction hose and a water supply kit with garden hose adapters and a tap adapter, is ideal for occasional use around the house in order to ensure gleaming surfaces on bicycles, garden fences and motorbikes. Thanks to the Vario Power spray lance (VPS), it is very simple to regulate the water pressure for the respective surface simply by turning. The dirt blaster with rotating point jet removes even the most stubborn dirt. The wash brush extends the applications. The pump on the K 3 is protected by a water filter – for a long lifetime.
Features and benefits
Quick Connect
- The high-pressure hose is easy to manoeuvre, clicking quickly in and out of the device and trigger gun. This saves time and effort.
Clean tank solution
- The practical detergent tank simplifies the application of detergents.
Hooked on tidiness
- Generous cable hook for the tidy storage of the cable directly on the device.
Specifications
Technical data
|Voltage (V)
|220 - 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 - 60
|Pressure (bar/MPa)
|max. 120 / max. 12
|Flow rate (l/h)
|max. 360
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|max. 40
|Rated input power (kW)
|1,6
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|4,7
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|8,8
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|275 x 279 x 802
Scope of supply
- Wash brush
- Water suction hose
- High-pressure gun: G 120 Q
- Vario Power Jet
- Dirt blaster
- High-pressure hose: 10 m
- Adapter for A3/4" garden hose connector
Equipment
- Integrated water filter