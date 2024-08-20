The "K5 Premium" high-pressure cleaner with powerful water-cooled motor is ideal for the occasional removal of moderate dirt. Quickly and effortlessly cleans large vehicles, stone walls and bicycles. Features include a gun with practical Quick Connect connector, 8 m high-pressure hose, Vario Power spray lance (VPS) for convenient pressure adjustment and gentle surface cleaning, dirt blaster with powerful pencil jet for removing stubborn dirt and water filter for reliably protecting the pump against the ingress of dirt particles. The P&C universal cleaner rounds off the package.