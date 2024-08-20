Pressure washer K Promo 16 WSK
The K Promo 16 WSK on wheels removes light dirt and cleans throughout the home.
The K Promo 16 WSK pressure washer is a true all-rounder. The device features two smooth-running wheels and is ideal for lighter dirt and occasional use around the home, for example on bicycles and garden furniture/tools. The foam jet allows vehicles to be cleaned with particular efficiency. Additional device details: spray gun, 6 m high-pressure hose, single spray lance, dirt blaster with rotating point jet for removing extremely stubborn dirt and a water filter. Further equipment for the device includes a water supply kit with a 6 m water hose, two hose connectors (one of which includes Aqua Stop) and a tap adapter so that the pressure washer can be easily connected to the water supply.
Features and benefits
Hooked on tidiness
- Generous hook for tidy storage of the hose and cable directly on the device.
Specifications
Technical data
|Voltage (V)
|220 - 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 - 60
|Pressure (MPa/bar)
|max. 11 / max. 100
|Flow rate (l/h)
|max. 340
|Area performance (m²/h)
|20
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|max. 40
|Rated input power (kW)
|1,3
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|4,1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|7,4
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|258 x 203 x 479
Scope of supply
- Foam jet: 0.3 l
- High-pressure gun: G 120 Q
- One-jet spray lance
- High-pressure hose: 6 m
- Adapter for A3/4" garden hose connector
Equipment
- Detergent application via: Suction hose
- Integrated water filter