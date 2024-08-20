Pressure washer K Promo 16 WSK

The K Promo 16 WSK on wheels removes light dirt and cleans throughout the home.

The K Promo 16 WSK pressure washer is a true all-rounder. The device features two smooth-running wheels and is ideal for lighter dirt and occasional use around the home, for example on bicycles and garden furniture/tools. The foam jet allows vehicles to be cleaned with particular efficiency. Additional device details: spray gun, 6 m high-pressure hose, single spray lance, dirt blaster with rotating point jet for removing extremely stubborn dirt and a water filter. Further equipment for the device includes a water supply kit with a 6 m water hose, two hose connectors (one of which includes Aqua Stop) and a tap adapter so that the pressure washer can be easily connected to the water supply.

Features and benefits
Hooked on tidiness
  • Generous hook for tidy storage of the hose and cable directly on the device.
Specifications

Technical data

Voltage (V) 220 - 240
Frequency (Hz) 50 - 60
Pressure (MPa/bar) max. 11 / max. 100
Flow rate (l/h) max. 340
Area performance (m²/h) 20
Inlet temperature (°C) max. 40
Rated input power (kW) 1,3
Colour Yellow
Weight without accessories (kg) 4,1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 7,4
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 258 x 203 x 479

Scope of supply

  • Foam jet: 0.3 l
  • High-pressure gun: G 120 Q
  • One-jet spray lance
  • High-pressure hose: 6 m
  • Adapter for A3/4" garden hose connector

Equipment

  • Detergent application via: Suction hose
  • Integrated water filter
Accessories
Cleaning agents