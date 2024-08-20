High-quality brass hose connector with Aqua Stop for 1/2" and 5/8" hoses. Rubber non-slip grip for easy handling and connection. Aqua Stop stops the water flow when disconnecting hoses and attachments. The new range of high-quality brass connectors from Kärcher for semi-professional use in the garden for all pressures. This high-quality, tough connector is extremely durable and suitable for heavy-duty use. Watering with Kärcher is the smart way to water!