Hose reel HR 25
Hose reel HR 25 with rust-resistant frame. Includes wall bracket, 15 m 1/2" PrimoFlex® hose, spray nozzle, four Plus universal hose connectors, 3/4" thread tap connector. Ready to use.
The HR 25 hose reel for mobile or stationary use is perfect for watering small to medium-sized areas and gardens. The practical hose storage is characterised by its robust, non-corrosive aluminium frame. The compact dimensions save space and simplify the work. Equipment details: wall bracket, fixing screws, 15 m 1/2" PrimoFlex® hose, nozzle, 4 universal hose connectors Plus (3x without and 1x with Aqua Stop), as well as a G3/4 tap adapter. So nothing can now get in the way of your gardening. For the innovative Kärcher hose storage systems set new standards with regard to function, design and quality. Ideal for quick winding and unwinding of the hose, without manual guide - with minimum space requirement. Kärcher hose reels are compatible with all available hook-and-loop systems. Kärcher: The wise choice for your watering needs.
Features and benefits
With wall bracket, locating screws, 15 m 1/2" PrimoFlex® hose, sprayer, 4 Universal hose connectors Plus (3 x 2.645-003.0, 1 x 2.645-004.0) and 3/4 tap adaptor.
- Ready to use
Compact dimensions
- Can be easily stored
Powder-coated steel frame for mobile and stationary use
- Robust and corrosion-free.
Specifications
Technical data
|Hose length (m)
|15
|Hose capacity (m)
|max. 15 (1/2")
|Bursting pressure (bar)
|24
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|2,8
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|3,5
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|265 x 300 x 305
When connecting these products to the drinking water network, you must observe the requirements of EN 1717. If necessary, ask your sanitary specialist.
Equipment
- Spraying pattern: cone jet
- Spraying pattern: point jet
Application areas
- Garden watering
- Kitchen garden
- Potted plants
- Ornamental plants
- Garden tools and equipment