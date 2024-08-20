Trolley to go! The new, fully assembled HT 4.520 Kit 1/2" hose trolley with accessory storage for sprayer, spray lance etc., as well as storage hooks for the short hose, is full of ideas. Practical: the chore of dragging the long hose through the garden is no longer necessary, since the manoeuvrable trolley is always at the user's side for watering. The long hose is connected to the tap, unrolls over the ground and stays there. In this way, beds, bushes, furniture and hose remain intact. Watering is then conveniently carried out around the hose trolley using the shorter hose. Nothing else stands in the way of garden care! What's more, the HT 4.520 kit 1/2" is easy to store and requires minimum space thanks to the innovative folding function. Features: Height-adjustable handle, 20 m 1/2" PrimoFlex® hose, nozzle, 3 x hose connectors, 1 x hose connector with Aqua Stop, G3/4 tap adaptor and G1/2 reducer. Capacity: 50 m 1/2" hose or 35 m 5/8" hose or 23 m 3/4" hose. Fully assembled.