Metal hose trolley HT 80 M / Kit

Hose trolley Kit HT 80 M with hose trolley HT 80 M incl. 20 m Performance Plus hose (1/2"), spray gun Plus, 4 Universal hose connectors Plus and G3/4 tap adapter.

The HT 80 M hose trolley kit comprises: A HT 80 M metal hose trolley, 20-metre Performance Plus hose (1/2"), a spray gun Plus, four universal hose connectors Plus (3x without, 1x with Aqua Stop) and a G3/4 tap adapter.

Features and benefits
Free-running crank handle
  • For easy rolling up of the hose.
Height-adjustable handle
Robust steel frame and drum
  • Guaranteed robustness and durability.
Non-slip, and ergonomic handle
  • Convenient handle for easy handling.
Hose guide
  • For easy winding and unwinding of the hose.
With 20 m 1/2" Performance Plus hose, spray gun Plus, 4 Universal hose connectors Plus and G3/4 tap adapter
Specifications

Technical data

Hose length (m) 20
Hose capacity (m) max. 20 (1/2")
Bursting pressure (bar) 24
Colour black
Weight (kg) 8,4
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 9,7
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 420 x 570 x 853

DuPont™ and Kevlar® are registered trademarks of E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company.

Scope of supply

  • Hose coupling: 3 Piece(s)
  • Hose connector with Aqua Stop: 1 Piece(s)
  • G 3/4 tap adaptor with G 1/2 reducer: 1  
  • Nozzle: 1 Piece(s)

Equipment

  • Spraying pattern: cone jet
  • Spraying pattern: point jet
Application areas
  • Garden watering
  • Garden tools and equipment
  • Kitchen garden