3/4" in diameter, 50 metres long and ultra-robust, flexible and extremely resistant to kinks: it is these attributes that make the new Performance Plus garden hose from Kärcher ideal for watering medium to large gardens and other spaces. The perfect watering partner from Kärcher: made from a high-quality multi-layered woven material with an improved feel, the hose maintains a constant water flow and also sits notably more comfortably in the hand. The weather-resistant anti-UV outer layer protects the hose material, while the opaque middle layer ensures that algae cannot form inside. What's more, the durable garden hose is free from phthalates (< 0.1%), cadmium, barium and lead – meaning it contains absolutely no substances that are harmful to human health. Other product benefits include temperature resistance of -20 to +60 °C, bursting pressure of 30 bar and a 15-year warranty.