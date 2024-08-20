Premium spray lance
Robust, long-lasting premium spray lance in top equipment. For watering small and medium-sized areas. Diverse areas of use - from ground-level watering to working above head height.
This ergonomic Kärcher Premium spray lance combines perfect detail and convenience. For versatile use in the garden. Premium metal spray lance ideal for watering small and medium-sized and gardens. Telescopic spray lance also ideal for hanging baskets. The perfect combination of elegance, first-class features and perfect ergonomic design make the Premium spray lance from Kärcher ideal for effortless watering of large gardens and areas. In brief: the ideal solution for numerous uses in the garden. Note: Kärcher spray nozzles are compatible with all available click systems. Features: Rotatable spray head (180°), telescopic lance (70-105 cm), convenient one-hand flow control (including ON/OFF function), convenient hanging hook, 6 spray patterns.
Features and benefits
6 spray patternsFor watering as required
Telescopic lance (70-105 cm)For all applications
One-hand flow control and ON/OFF functionFor easy and convenient handling
Movable spray nozzle (180°)
- Different spray angles for targeted watering.
Convenient storage on open hook
- Can be easily stored
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0,5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0,5
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|780 x 150 x 66
Equipment
- Spraying pattern: cone jet
- Spraying pattern: spray mist
- Spraying pattern: horizontal flat jet
- Spraying pattern: point jet
- Spraying pattern: sprinkler
- Spraying pattern: vertical flat jet
Videos
Application areas
- Garden watering
- Kitchen garden
- Potted plants
- Ornamental plants
- Garden tools and equipment