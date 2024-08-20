Spray nozzle set for watering small areas and gardens. The ergonomic grip allows convenient one-hand operation for effortless watering of all kinds of plants. The spray nozzle combines an attractive design with ease of use and a range of useful functions. Spray pattern adjustable from hard jet to gentle spray. The spray nozzle combines an attractive design with ease of use and a range of useful functions. In brief: the ideal solution for numerous uses in the garden. Note: Kärcher spray nozzles are compatible with all available click systems. Spray nozzle set includes: Spray nozzle 2.645-053.0, 3/4" thread tap connector with 1/2" thread reducer 2.645-006.0, universal hose connector 2.645-191.0, universal hose connector with Aqua Stop 2.645-192.0.