Air Blower AB 45 Classic

Features and benefits
Shorter drying time
  • Allows carpets to be put back into service faster.
Highly effective low-noise air blower
  • Daytime cleaning possible.
Integrated cord storage
  • The cable is integrated directly on the machine, meaning it is always secure during transit.
Ergonomic handle
  • Easy to transport.
  • The machine can be conveniently transported with the ergonomically designed handle.
Operation in three positions
  • A wealth of applications.
Specifications

Technical data

Speeds 3
Air flow rate (levels 1/2/3) (m³/min) 57 / 88 / 133
Blower speed (levels 1/2/3) (rpm) 1000 / 1180 / 1350
Rated input power (W) 700
Colour anthracite
Weight without accessories (kg) 11,9
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 14,3
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 476 x 404 x 475

Equipment

  • Protection class: II
  • Handle: height adjustable
  • Ergonomic carrying handle
  • Integrated power cable organiser
Application areas
  • Hospitality trade (e.g. carpet drying)
  • Cleaning trade (e.g. contract cleaners)
  • Building trade (e.g. providers of building repair, structure and wall drying services)