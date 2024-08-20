Air Blower AB 45 Classic
Features and benefits
Shorter drying time
- Allows carpets to be put back into service faster.
Highly effective low-noise air blower
- Daytime cleaning possible.
Integrated cord storage
- The cable is integrated directly on the machine, meaning it is always secure during transit.
Ergonomic handle
- Easy to transport.
- The machine can be conveniently transported with the ergonomically designed handle.
Operation in three positions
- A wealth of applications.
Specifications
Technical data
|Speeds
|3
|Air flow rate (levels 1/2/3) (m³/min)
|57 / 88 / 133
|Blower speed (levels 1/2/3) (rpm)
|1000 / 1180 / 1350
|Rated input power (W)
|700
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|11,9
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|14,3
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|476 x 404 x 475
Equipment
- Protection class: II
- Handle: height adjustable
- Ergonomic carrying handle
- Integrated power cable organiser
Application areas
- Hospitality trade (e.g. carpet drying)
- Cleaning trade (e.g. contract cleaners)
- Building trade (e.g. providers of building repair, structure and wall drying services)