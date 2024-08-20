Carpet cleaner BRC 40/22 C
Compact BRC 40/22 C carpet cleaner for economic and rapid spray extraction or intermediate cleaning of carpeted surfaces of between 250 and 1,000 m².
Compared to conventional spray extraction machines, the BRC 40/22 C carpet cleaner allows you to work up to 30% faster with guaranteed deep cleaning. This is facilitated by its easy manoeuvrability and the principle of always working in a forward direction so as to avoid unnecessary empty runs. In the meantime, an integrated sweep bin reliably collects particles lying on the surface, such as hair or loose carpet fibres. The device is ideal for deep carpet cleaning on small and medium-sized surfaces of up to 1,000 m² and can be used flexibly for spray extraction or for intermediate carpet cleaning. When using the iCapsol cleaner RM 768, which we recommend for intermediate cleaning, the drying time of the carpet is reduced to about half an hour, making it the ideal cleaning method for high-traffic carpet surfaces. Moreover, the cleaning head, which is equipped with a carpet cleaning brushand can be rotated with the steering wheel, simplifies and accelerates the cleaning of very hard-to-reach surfaces even more significantly.
Features and benefits
200° rotatable cleaning headA carpet roller brush supports thorough cleaning. Extremely easy to manoeuvre even on cluttered surfaces.
For deep and intermediate carpet cleaningFor both deep cleaning and intermediate cleaning applications on carpets. Deep cleaning of carpets with the cleaning roller supports cleaning of carpet fibres.
Optional hand nozzleFor cleaning corners or for spray extraction of chairs and cushions.
Integrated sweep bin
- Reliably collects loose carpet fibres, hair and other particles lying on the surface.
- Reduces squeegee blockages, thus reducing service costs.
Forwards working direction only
- Prevention of unnecessary empty runs.
- Up to 30% higher area performance than conventional spray extraction machines.
Specifications
Technical data
|Area performance (deep cleaning / intermediate cleaning iCapsol) (m²/h)
|500 / 900
|Air flow (l/s)
|47
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|290 / 29
|Spray pressure for intermediate cleaning (bar)
|3,5
|Spray pressure for deep cleaning (bar)
|7
|Spray rate for intermediate cleaning (l/min)
|0,38
|Spray rate for deep cleaning (l/min)
|2,5
|Working width, vacuuming (cm)
|48
|Fresh/dirty water tank (l)
|22 / 19
|Turbine capacity (W)
|1200
|Motor rating of brush motor (W)
|400
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|44,5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|50,5
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|889 x 470 x 1118
Scope of supply
- Number of rollers: 1 Piece(s)
- Roller brush: 1 Piece(s)
Equipment
- Work direction: Forwards
- iCapsol mode
