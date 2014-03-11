eco!efficiency – achieve more with efficiency

Anything's possible. Above all, more efficiently.

Efficiency comes in a range of forms: reduced energy consumption, high-performance combustion engines, lower consumption of cleaning agents, using highly-concentrated cleaning agents to reduce packaging, as well as structural recyclability and/or the minimisation of components. These are effects which can only be achieved through new ideas and innovative technologies and which, above all, require the will and ability to actually carry them out.

Kärcher offers a comprehensive range of machines and cleaning agents carrying the eco!efficiency rating, with which operators across a wide range of diverse fields can achieve effective, efficient and eco-friendly cleaning. Kärcher machines with eco!efficiency mode offer the chance to work with reduced power for lighter soiling, thereby saving energy and cleaning agent, as well as protecting the machine. Kärcher machines with standard eco!efficiency offer comprehensive technical features for permanently saving energy, cleaning agent and time.