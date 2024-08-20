Single-disc machine BDS 43/150 C Classic *CN
Features and benefits
User-friendliness
- Ergonomic operation using control levers on the handle.
- Can be transported over stairs.
Robust planet carrier
- Less wear and maintenance costs and a higher torque compared to a belt drive.
- Precision gearing for smooth operation.
Height-adjustable handle
- Very robust connection.
- Also adjustable in height during use.
- Height adjustable for comfortable use.
Very quiet
- It can also be used in extremely noise-sensitive areas (such as hotels, hospitals or offices).
Extensive range of accessories
- Accessories tailored to the application case, such as a tank, brushes in different degrees of hardness, pad drive board, different pads, microfibre pad, diamond pads, etc.
- Systematic cleaning: ideal accessories for every application.
Powerful motor
- Extremely robust and durable design.
- High torque for efficient working.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Mains operation
|Working width, brushes (mm)
|430
|Working height (mm)
|90
|Brush speed (rpm)
|150
|Brush contact pressure (g/cm²)
|30
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|63
|Voltage (V)
|220 - 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|43
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|590 x 430 x 1180
Scope of supply
- Pad drive board
- Disc brushes / pad: 1 Piece(s)
Equipment
- Tank optional: 10 l
- Mains operation
Videos
Application areas
- Hospitality sector
- Public sector
- Retail