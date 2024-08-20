Single-disc machine BDS 43/150 C Classic *CN

Features and benefits
User-friendliness
  • Ergonomic operation using control levers on the handle.
  • Can be transported over stairs.
Robust planet carrier
  • Less wear and maintenance costs and a higher torque compared to a belt drive.
  • Precision gearing for smooth operation.
Height-adjustable handle
  • Very robust connection.
  • Also adjustable in height during use.
  • Height adjustable for comfortable use.
Very quiet
  • It can also be used in extremely noise-sensitive areas (such as hotels, hospitals or offices).
Extensive range of accessories
  • Accessories tailored to the application case, such as a tank, brushes in different degrees of hardness, pad drive board, different pads, microfibre pad, diamond pads, etc.
  • Systematic cleaning: ideal accessories for every application.
Powerful motor
  • Extremely robust and durable design.
  • High torque for efficient working.
Specifications

Technical data

Drive type Mains operation
Working width, brushes (mm) 430
Working height (mm) 90
Brush speed (rpm) 150
Brush contact pressure (g/cm²) 30
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 63
Voltage (V) 220 - 240
Frequency (Hz) 50
Colour anthracite
Weight (with accessories) (kg) 43
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 590 x 430 x 1180

Scope of supply

  • Pad drive board
  • Disc brushes / pad: 1 Piece(s)

Equipment

  • Tank optional: 10 l
  • Mains operation

Videos

Application areas
  • Hospitality sector
  • Public sector
  • Retail
Accessories
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

PRODUCTS RECOMMENDED
LEGAL INFORMATION
工商亮照
CONTACT US

Kärcher Trading (China) Co., Ltd.

221 Eastsouth Avenue,

Changshu High Technology and Development District,

Suzhou, Jiangsu

Phone: +86 400 880 1060
Email：Service.Karcher@cn.kaercher.com

scan the QR code for the latest news of Kärcher China
社交媒体
© 2026 Kärcher Trading (China) Co., Ltd.