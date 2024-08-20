Clean medium-sized indoor areas up to 7000 m² efficiently, quickly and thoroughly with our battery powered ride-on scrubber dryer B 200 R + D 90. The disc brush head with 90 cm working width ensures consistently good cleaning results, the KIK key system, the EASY Operation switch and the colour-coded operating elements allow extremely simple, comfortable and safe operation of the compact machine. The large and clearly arranged colour display where several cleaning modes can be set and adjusted is also convenient. eco!efficiency mode lowers the water and energy consumption on request, as well as the operating noise of the machine, thus extending its runtime considerably. With the optional Dose dosing system, uniform and accurate dosing of the cleaning agent volume is guaranteed at all times. On request, the machine can also be equipped with the Auto Fill function for the time-saving filling of the 200 litre fresh water tank or with the patented tank rinsing system for cleaning the dirty water tank. And, last but not least, the connection to our web-based fleet management system Kärcher Fleet rounds off the comprehensive package.