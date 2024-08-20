Scrubber dryers B 200 R + D 90
The compact B 200 R + D 90 ride-on scrubber drier has a 90 cm working width. The battery powered machine with 200-litre tank and disc engineering for interior surfaces up to 7,000 m².
Clean medium-sized indoor areas up to 7000 m² efficiently, quickly and thoroughly with our battery powered ride-on scrubber dryer B 200 R + D 90. The disc brush head with 90 cm working width ensures consistently good cleaning results, the KIK key system, the EASY Operation switch and the colour-coded operating elements allow extremely simple, comfortable and safe operation of the compact machine. The large and clearly arranged colour display where several cleaning modes can be set and adjusted is also convenient. eco!efficiency mode lowers the water and energy consumption on request, as well as the operating noise of the machine, thus extending its runtime considerably. With the optional Dose dosing system, uniform and accurate dosing of the cleaning agent volume is guaranteed at all times. On request, the machine can also be equipped with the Auto Fill function for the time-saving filling of the 200 litre fresh water tank or with the patented tank rinsing system for cleaning the dirty water tank. And, last but not least, the connection to our web-based fleet management system Kärcher Fleet rounds off the comprehensive package.
Features and benefits
Robust squeegee made from die-cast aluminium
- With tear-resistant, long-lasting Linatex® suction lips for excellent vacuuming results.
- Fast and simple replacement of the suction lips.
- Swerves upon wall contact, thus avoiding damage.
Brush head with disc engineering
- Disc brushes and pad drive boards are easy to change.
- Disc brushes available in different levels of hardness: soft, medium and hard.
- Disc cleaning models, especially for use on smooth surfaces.
Innovative KIK system
- Greater protection against incorrect operation.
- Lower service costs.
- Optimum matching to the individual cleaning tasks without overwhelming the user.
Energy-saving eco!efficiency mode
- Reduced power consumption.
- 40% longer runtime per battery charge.
- Even quieter and therefore ideal for noise-sensitive areas (daytime cleaning, hospitals, hotels, etc.).
Configurable machine
- Equipment details can be freely selected.
- Perfect adaptation of the machine to the cleaning requirements.
- Economically sound solution.
Auto Fill (optional)
- Automatic fresh water tank filling.
- Connect the fresh water hose and the filling process stops automatically when the tank is full.
Choice of four batteries
- Both maintenance-free and low-maintenance batteries with 36 V/180 Ah or 240 Ah are available.
Large, colour display
- Clearly arranged display of the current programme.
- Quick and easy changes to settings possible.
Built-in charger
- No separate battery charger necessary.
- Convenient and easy handling.
- Can be used with various battery types.
Optional cleaning agent dosing (DOSE)
- Saves on cleaning agent.
- Precise and uniform dosing (can be set from 0 to 3%).
- Cleaning agent can be changed without emptying the fresh water tank.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Battery
|Traction drive
|traction motor
|Working width, brushes (mm)
|900
|Working width, vacuuming (mm)
|1180
|Fresh/dirty water tank (l)
|200 / 200
|Battery (V)
|36
|Battery run time (h)
|max. 5
|Power supply for battery charger (V/Hz)
|100 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Climbing ability (%)
|10
|Brush speed (rpm)
|180
|Brush contact pressure (g/cm²)
|34
|Water consumption (l/min)
|max. 7
|Rated input power (W)
|2400
|Permissible total weight (kg)
|994
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1860 x 910 x 1410
Scope of supply
- Disc brush: 2 Piece(s)
- Battery and built-in charger included
Equipment
- Powerful traction drive
- Automatic water stop
- DOSE
- Solenoid valve
- Two-tank system
Application areas
- For use in production areas, such as factory floors.
- Also ideally suited to logistics operations, for example to clean warehouses.
- For fast and efficient basic and maintenance cleaning in shopping centres.
- Multi-storey car parks