Scrubber dryers B 90 R Classic Bp
The B 90 R Classic Bp battery powered ride-on scrubber dryer is compact, versatile, features an extended tank capacity and variable working widths (55, 65, 75 cm).
The manoeuvrable alternative to any large walk-behind machine! The B 90 R Classic Bp ride-on scrubber dryer features the new brush head generation. Roller and disc brush heads can be used in different working widths (55-75 cm). The brushes are driven by a star-wheel mechanism. With a turning circle of only 1.6 m, this machine is very flexible and offers excellent manoeuvrability. This machine also features an extended tank capacity and is easy to fill with fresh water. Compact for easy storage and transport, for example in lifts. Openings in the battery compartment ensure adequate ventilation also during long periods of use. An additional flat pleated filter protects the turbine against corrosion.
Features and benefits
Highly manoeuvrableThanks to its very short and narrow construction style, the machine is highly agile and easy to manoeuvre despite large water volumes. The 90° steering system allows you to turn on the spot. A low centre of gravity ensures excellent ground adhesion.
Easy operationThe basic functions are easily controlled using the EASY switch. Operating hours can be viewed on the display. Roller brushes ensure that the volumes of water used, and therefore also the amount of detergent, are reduced.
Long run timeLarge compartment for high battery capacity. Maintenance-free gel batteries in the pack versions.
Can be changed in no time at all
- If required, the brush head can be replaced quickly with no need for tools.
- The rollers on the R head can be changed in next to no time.
- The brushes or pad drive boards on the D head are discarded using the foot pedal.
Straight or curved squeegee
- For ideal suction on any floor (please order separately).
Large battery compartment
- For optional use of larger batteries – for even longer run times.
Good climbing ability and ground clearance
- For easy transport and loading.
Corrosion-resistant flat pleated filter
- For protecting the turbine against premature damage.
Short and sleek design
- Extremely agile and easy to manoeuver (despite its large capacity).
Rapid filling (optional)
- For automatic fresh water filling.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Battery
|Traction drive
|traction motor
|Working width, brushes (mm)
|550 - 750
|Working width, vacuuming (mm)
|850 - 940
|Fresh/dirty water tank (l)
|90 / 90
|Battery (V)
|24
|Battery run time (h)
|max. 3,5
|Brush contact pressure (g/cm²/kg)
|20 - 315 / 28 - 37
|Water consumption (l/min)
|3,5
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|69
|Rated input power (W)
|2200
|Permissible total weight (kg)
|460
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1450 x 800 x 1200
Equipment
- Powerful traction drive
- Automatic water stop