Scrubber dryers BD 50/70 R Classic *CN

For an area performance of up to 2,000 m² per hour: the battery powered BD 50/70 R Classic ride-on scrubber drier with disc brush. Batteries and charger must be ordered separately.

The extreme ease of use through specially colour-coded control elements is one of the outstanding features of our battery powered BD 50/70 R Classic ride-on scrubber drier. Its compact, narrow construction style facilitates handling and transport and ensures a high degree of manoeuvrability and agility. This makes the machine from the 70-litre class a real alternative to walk-behind machines. Practical details such as the Home Base, which facilitates the transport of manual cleaning equipment using hooks, or the likewise optionally available bin bag holder and a pre-sweep mop complete the concept. Please note that batteries and charger must be ordered separately.

Features and benefits
Easy operation
  • Self-explanatory symbols and clear control panel.
  • Brief familiarisation phases.
  • Simple, yellow colour-coded control elements make the machine easy to use.
Disc brush engineering
  • Robust construction style with integrated disc brush head.
  • High area performance thanks to large working width.
  • Brush replacement via pedal ejection.
Compact, slim design
  • Extremely manoeuvrable machine.
  • Clear view of surfaces to be cleaned.
  • Easy to transport.
Optional accessories: pre-sweep mop
  • Picks up dry dirt, thus supporting the cleaning process.
  • Helps prevent blockage of the suction channel.
Specifications

Technical data

Drive type Battery
Traction drive traction motor
Working width, brushes (mm) 510
Working width, vacuuming (mm) 850
Fresh/dirty water tank (l) 70 / 75
Theoretical area performance (m²/h) 2805
Practical area performance (m²/h) 2000
Battery (V) 24
Battery run time (h) max. 2,5
Brush speed (rpm) 180
Brush contact pressure (g/cm²/kg) 13 / 20
aisle turning width (mm) 1650
Water consumption (l/min) max. 2,3
Rated input power (W) 1400
Permissible total weight (kg) 345
Weight without accessories (kg) 112
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 1310 x 590 x 1060

Equipment

  • Powerful traction drive
  • Automatic water stop
  • Solenoid valve
  • Two-tank system

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Suzhou, Jiangsu

Phone: +86 400 880 1060
Email：Service.Karcher@cn.kaercher.com

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