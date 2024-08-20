Scrubber dryers BD 50/55 W Classic Bp *CN
Thanks to a 55 litre tank and 51 cm working width, our battery powered walk-behind scrubber dryer BD 50/55 W Classic Bp makes possible area performances of up to 2000 m²/h.
Our battery powered walk-behind scrubber dryer BD 50/55 W Classic Bp permits long and fatigue-free cleaning applications thanks to its integrated traction drive system. A disc brush head made from high-quality aluminium, the V-shaped 900 mm squeegee, as well as the 27 kg brush pressure, ensure excellent cleaning results. The robust machine also impresses with its very simple operating concept and high user-friendliness.
Features and benefits
Raisable aluminium brush headFor excellent cleaning performance. Very robust design. High-quality material for a long lifetime.
Traction drive with two castorsVery easy to transport. Increases user-friendliness and reduces physical effort considerably. Ideal for long, fatigue-free applications.
Self-explanatory operationEasy to start the machine. Reduces training requirements and shortens familiarisation phases. Operating errors are almost ruled out thanks to the self-explanatory concept.
V-shaped squeegee as standard
- Quick drying thanks to less residual water on cleaned areas.
- Minimises the risk of slipping on recently cleaned areas.
- Increases suction power and safety.
Ergonomic design
- For operators of different heights.
- Increases operating comfort.
- Enables higher productivity during cleaning applications.
Robust standard chassis
- High quality prevents deformations.
- Increases the reliability
- Lowers the maintenance effort and costs.
Unique design of suction system
- Easy maintenance work.
- Reduces the operating noise.
- Increases the user-friendliness.
Separate dirty water tank system
- Very easy cleaning.
- Increases hygiene.
Fresh water cap with cleaning agent dosing
- For convenient and accurate dosing of cleaning agents.
- Lowers cleaning agent consumption and costs.
Practical Home Base
- For carrying various accessory parts.
- Utensils for manual cleaning are always within easy reach.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Battery
|Traction drive
|traction motor
|Working width, brushes (mm)
|510
|Working width, vacuuming (mm)
|900
|Fresh/dirty water tank (l)
|55 / 55
|Theoretical area performance (m²/h)
|max. 2550
|Practical area performance (m²/h)
|1530
|Battery type
|Maintenance-free
|Battery (V/Ah)
|24 / 100
|Battery run time (h)
|max. 3
|Brush speed (rpm)
|140
|Brush contact pressure (kg)
|27
|aisle turning width (mm)
|1400
|Water consumption (l/min)
|max. 2,6
|Rated input power (W)
|880
|Permissible total weight (kg)
|240
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|95
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1328 x 610 x 1073
Scope of supply
- Disc brush: 1 Piece(s)
- Squeegee, v-shape
- robust aluminium die-cast suction bar
Equipment
- Powerful traction drive
- Two-tank system
- Type of suction lips: oil-resistant, grooved
- Kärcher colour and operating concept
- Home Base fastening possibilities for mop or similar
- Easy Operation selector switch
Application areas
- Perfect for building service contractors for use in public buildings or offices.
- Public buildings
- For use in the hotel and restaurant industry, retail and car dealerships.
- ReCa
- Retail
- For cleaning in the healthcare sector, in the transport industry and in industry.
- Transport
- Industry
- Automotive
- Offices