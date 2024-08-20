Scrubber dryers BD 50/55 W Classic Bp *CN

Thanks to a 55 litre tank and 51 cm working width, our battery powered walk-behind scrubber dryer BD 50/55 W Classic Bp makes possible area performances of up to 2000 m²/h.

Our battery powered walk-behind scrubber dryer BD 50/55 W Classic Bp permits long and fatigue-free cleaning applications thanks to its integrated traction drive system. A disc brush head made from high-quality aluminium, the V-shaped 900 mm squeegee, as well as the 27 kg brush pressure, ensure excellent cleaning results. The robust machine also impresses with its very simple operating concept and high user-friendliness.

Features and benefits
Scrubber dryers BD 50/55 W Classic Bp *CN: Raisable aluminium brush head
Raisable aluminium brush head
For excellent cleaning performance. Very robust design. High-quality material for a long lifetime.
Scrubber dryers BD 50/55 W Classic Bp *CN: Traction drive with two castors
Traction drive with two castors
Very easy to transport. Increases user-friendliness and reduces physical effort considerably. Ideal for long, fatigue-free applications.
Scrubber dryers BD 50/55 W Classic Bp *CN: Self-explanatory operation
Self-explanatory operation
Easy to start the machine. Reduces training requirements and shortens familiarisation phases. Operating errors are almost ruled out thanks to the self-explanatory concept.
V-shaped squeegee as standard
  • Quick drying thanks to less residual water on cleaned areas.
  • Minimises the risk of slipping on recently cleaned areas.
  • Increases suction power and safety.
Ergonomic design
  • For operators of different heights.
  • Increases operating comfort.
  • Enables higher productivity during cleaning applications.
Robust standard chassis
  • High quality prevents deformations.
  • Increases the reliability
  • Lowers the maintenance effort and costs.
Unique design of suction system
  • Easy maintenance work.
  • Reduces the operating noise.
  • Increases the user-friendliness.
Separate dirty water tank system
  • Very easy cleaning.
  • Increases hygiene.
Fresh water cap with cleaning agent dosing
  • For convenient and accurate dosing of cleaning agents.
  • Lowers cleaning agent consumption and costs.
Practical Home Base
  • For carrying various accessory parts.
  • Utensils for manual cleaning are always within easy reach.
Specifications

Technical data

Drive type Battery
Traction drive traction motor
Working width, brushes (mm) 510
Working width, vacuuming (mm) 900
Fresh/dirty water tank (l) 55 / 55
Theoretical area performance (m²/h) max. 2550
Practical area performance (m²/h) 1530
Battery type Maintenance-free
Battery (V/Ah) 24 / 100
Battery run time (h) max. 3
Brush speed (rpm) 140
Brush contact pressure (kg) 27
aisle turning width (mm) 1400
Water consumption (l/min) max. 2,6
Rated input power (W) 880
Permissible total weight (kg) 240
Weight without accessories (kg) 95
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 1328 x 610 x 1073

Scope of supply

  • Disc brush: 1 Piece(s)
  • Squeegee, v-shape
  • robust aluminium die-cast suction bar

Equipment

  • Powerful traction drive
  • Two-tank system
  • Type of suction lips: oil-resistant, grooved
  • Kärcher colour and operating concept
  • Home Base fastening possibilities for mop or similar
  • Easy Operation selector switch
Application areas
  • Perfect for building service contractors for use in public buildings or offices.
  • Public buildings
  • For use in the hotel and restaurant industry, retail and car dealerships.
  • ReCa
  • Retail
  • For cleaning in the healthcare sector, in the transport industry and in industry.
  • Transport
  • Industry
  • Automotive
  • Offices
Accessories
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

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Kärcher Trading (China) Co., Ltd.

221 Eastsouth Avenue,

Changshu High Technology and Development District,

Suzhou, Jiangsu

Phone: +86 400 880 1060
Email：Service.Karcher@cn.kaercher.com

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