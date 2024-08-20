Industrial vacuums IVC 60/30 Ap M Z22
Compact industrial vacuum with low-wear side channel blower for continuous applications (e.g. production).For fine dusts in dust class M, ATEX Zone 22 and hygienically sensitive areas.
The IIVC 60/30 Ap M Z22 is a compact industrial vacuum with wear-resistant side channel blower, ideal for continuous operation, and an interface for all standard machine control systems. The reliable industrial vacuum is designed for use in manufacturing areas and for cleaning production machinery in ATEX zone 22. The machine is also suitable for areas where there are dusts in dust class M, which are harmful to health, or for areas with very strict hygiene regulations.
Features and benefits
Certified for ATEX Zone 22Explosion-proof industrial vacuum for safe vacuuming in ATEX Zone 22.
Dust class MComplete device certified according to DIN EN 60335-2-69 for dust class M.
Wear-resistant side channel blowerA side channel blower delivers high suction power with a very long lifetime of at least 20,000 hours. These machines are therefore ideal for multiple shift operation.
Manual IVC filter cleaning (Ap)
- Effortless operation by means of an ergonomically placed lever if required.
- Extends the life of the filter and thus reduces the maintenance effort.
Equipped with compact flat pleated filter
- Clear compact design of the filter.
- Suitable for picking up free-flowing, dry dusts up to dust class M.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|3
|Voltage (V)
|400
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Air flow (l/s/m³/h)
|53,3 / 192
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|250 / 25
|Container capacity (l)
|60
|Container material
|Stainless steel
|Rated input power (kW)
|3
|Vacuuming type
|Electric
|Connection nominal diameter
|DN 70
|Accessory nominal diameter
|DN 40
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|77
|Main filter dust class
|M
|Filter area for main filter (m²)
|1,9
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|95
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|970 x 690 x 1240
Equipment
- Main filter: Flat pleated filter
- Accessories included in the scope of delivery: no
Videos