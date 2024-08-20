The IIVC 60/30 Ap M Z22 is a compact industrial vacuum with wear-resistant side channel blower, ideal for continuous operation, and an interface for all standard machine control systems. The reliable industrial vacuum is designed for use in manufacturing areas and for cleaning production machinery in ATEX zone 22. The machine is also suitable for areas where there are dusts in dust class M, which are harmful to health, or for areas with very strict hygiene regulations.