The horizontal filter shaker with mechanical gearbox is one of the most striking features of our IVS 100/40 super-class industrial vacuum with three-phase motor and 4 kW side channel blower. This integrated mechanical gearbox ensures targeted power transmission and thus consistently good filter cleaning results, regardless of how much force is applied by the user. This metered transmission of power also helps to extend the service life of the large star filter. A corrosion-resistant 100-litre stainless steel container picks up large quantities of solids, while its convenient set-down mechanism facilities emptying for the user. There are various secure storage options for accessories directly on the machine.