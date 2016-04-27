我们提供多种独创性设计，可根据环境创造属于你的外观。
彻底清楚昆虫残留物和顽固污渍。
可选配的车轮清洗，效果极佳。
每次洗车的净水消耗减少约 15%。有助于保护自然资源和降低运营成本。
Hotline
We offer friendly and professional advice on personalized solutions and are happy to answer all your questions about automotive cleaning equipment and vehicle cleaning systems.Please call our hotline at 400 880 1060 or email Service.Karcher@cn.kaercher.com.There will be professional staff to communicate with you, according to your needs to provide you with customized services.
Service Hotline ：400 880 1060
Email Address ：Service.Karcher@cn.kaercher.com