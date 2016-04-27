                                                                                 

                     

                  

????????

                    

CB_3

                    

CB_4

              

CB_5

               

CB_6

                   

CB

                                                                                                                                     

                              

CB_8
CB_9

5

                    

CB takt

                        

CB_12

                  

                   

CB3_4

我们提供多种独创性设计，可根据环境创造属于你的外观。

CB3_5

彻底清楚昆虫残留物和顽固污渍。

CB3_6

可选配的车轮清洗，效果极佳。

cb_13

                 

CB 3 _8

                    

CB_line

                   

CB_water

每次洗车的净水消耗减少约 15%。有助于保护自然资源和降低运营成本。

CB_quick clean

                  

CB_wheel cleaning

              

CB_HP pump

                  

CB_foam

                  

CB_drop stop

                     

                 

CBT_1

                   

CBT_2

                     

CBT_3

                    

CBT_4

                        

CBT_5

               

CB_?????

                   

                   

                      

CB_?????_2

                   

                                         

                                           

Water recycal

                              

                        

Hotline

We offer friendly and professional advice on personalized solutions and are happy to answer all your questions about automotive cleaning equipment and vehicle cleaning systems.Please call our hotline at 400 880 1060 or email Service.Karcher@cn.kaercher.com.There will be professional staff to communicate with you, according to your needs to provide you with customized services.

Service Hotline ：400 880 1060
Email Address ：Service.Karcher@cn.kaercher.com

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Kärcher Trading (China) Co., Ltd.

221 Eastsouth Avenue,

Changshu High Technology and Development District,

Suzhou, Jiangsu

Phone: +86 400 880 1060
Email：Service.Karcher@cn.kaercher.com

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