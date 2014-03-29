Automotive

Outstanding solutions for car dealerships, workshops and service stations. Kärcher offers cleaning concepts that are tailored to the specific requirements of car dealerships, workshops and service stations. Discover Kärcher's extensive range of cleaning machines and customer-oriented services.

Automotive

Car dealerships

Cleaning solutions that ensure cleanliness in car dealerships and workshops, thereby providing the basis for working safely.

Service stations

Outstanding cleaning solutions and customer-oriented service for the modern service station – Kärcher makes it happen.

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Klean!Star iQ

That’s how the world is. It is human nature to want more. That’s why our Klean!Star iQ has superb unique functions that impress even the most discerning customers.

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

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Kärcher Trading (China) Co., Ltd.

221 Eastsouth Avenue,

Changshu High Technology and Development District,

Suzhou, Jiangsu

Phone: +86 400 880 1060
Email：Service.Karcher@cn.kaercher.com

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