Automotive
Outstanding solutions for car dealerships, workshops and service stations. Kärcher offers cleaning concepts that are tailored to the specific requirements of car dealerships, workshops and service stations. Discover Kärcher's extensive range of cleaning machines and customer-oriented services.
Car dealerships
Cleaning solutions that ensure cleanliness in car dealerships and workshops, thereby providing the basis for working safely.
Service stations
Outstanding cleaning solutions and customer-oriented service for the modern service station – Kärcher makes it happen.
Klean!Star iQ
That’s how the world is. It is human nature to want more. That’s why our Klean!Star iQ has superb unique functions that impress even the most discerning customers.