Service stations

Fill up on cleanliness. The business of running a modern service station has changed enormously, from selling just fuel to offering a wide range of other services, including a shop, often open 24 hours, an eatery offering fresh food, and a vehicle wash. These are particular types of services that require particular types of cleaning and care so that customers will want to come back again and again. Kärcher offers the right solutions for all of these areas and is therefore just the right partner for all of the cleaning requirements of a service station. Discover Kärcher's extensive range on the following pages.