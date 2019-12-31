Work more economically with battery-powered vacuum cleaners

From office block to the cinema: Advantages in building cleaning

High savings potential with battery-powered vacuum cleaners

When you first look at entrance areas of administration buildings or hotels, they are generally misplaced. Such areas can be cleaned easier with battery-powered vacuum cleaners as the cable no longer has to be pulled around furniture. When you go from the entrance area to the hallways, the challenge in large buildings especially is the long sections that have to be cleaned.

Take, for example, a 100 metre long hallway and a vacuum cleaner with a 12 metre long power cable. For this section the power outlet must be changed six times. For the worker this means going back to the last power outlet, unplugging, winding up the cable, going to the next power outlet, unwinding the cable – a process that takes roughly 60 seconds. The work time can be reduced by 23 percent from 26 minutes to 20 minutes. The same principle applies in staircases, whereby apart from extra routes the worker is also saved lots of steps. The savings potential is around 35 percent, according to experiences gathered by building service providers, as well as from practical tests.

Battery-powered vacuum cleaners display their full strength in large offices, i.e. on large areas which are obscured with lots of furniture. Flexible working is possible without getting caught at furniture and having to move back over every route around a table again. The international building service provider ISS confirms: "In a test property we were able to save 17 percent on cleaning time, this is a clear argument for battery-powered vacuum cleaners."