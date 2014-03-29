Hotel smart cleaning
Karcher is world-wide famous cleaning company.karcehr can provide complete cleaning solution for hotel.
Ready to receive guests in style
The first impression counts. This is especially true in the hotel and restaurant business. Cleanliness is the first impression guests have of a hotel. Leading hotels and service providers rely on the world market leader Kärcher for this. From scrubber driers for the foyer to incredibly quiet vacuums for the lobby, Karcher always has the right cleaning system.
Only the best is good enough.
Guests come first. And guests want things clean and quiet – in all areas, at all times. Cleaning systems for indoor areas must therefore have special characteristics: they must be quiet, easy to transport, ergonomically designed, and usable even in small spaces. These characteristics also make these machines easier to use and more pleasant for the operator.
typical cases
typical cases in China.