Hotel smart cleaning

Karcher is world-wide famous cleaning company.karcehr can provide complete cleaning solution for hotel. 

Hotel- und Gastgewerbe

Ready to receive guests in style

The first impression counts. This is especially true in the hotel and restaurant business. Cleanliness is the first impression guests have of a hotel. Leading hotels and service providers rely on the world market leader Kärcher for this. From scrubber driers for the foyer to incredibly quiet vacuums for the lobby, Karcher always has the right cleaning system.

EB 30/1

EB 30/1

very fitable for entrance and lobby of hotel.it will tidy up the small dirts on the carpet and hard ground quietly and quickly.

Puzzi 10/1

Puzzi 10/1

fitable for the carpet and sofa. it is very easy to operate.

Only the best is good enough.

Guests come first. And guests want things clean and quiet – in all areas, at all times. Cleaning systems for indoor areas must therefore have special characteristics: they must be quiet, easy to transport, ergonomically designed, and usable even in small spaces. These characteristics also make these machines easier to use and more pleasant for the operator.

CV 30/1

CV 30/1

It can clear the dirt in the bottom of the carpet. 

SG 4/4

SG 4/4

typical cases

typical cases in China.

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

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Kärcher Trading (China) Co., Ltd.

221 Eastsouth Avenue,

Changshu High Technology and Development District,

Suzhou, Jiangsu

Phone: +86 400 880 1060
Email：Service.Karcher@cn.kaercher.com

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