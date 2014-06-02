Machine construction

The best system for cleaning: Kärcher. Production can only run smoothly when every part interlocks perfectly. The same applies to cleaning processes: efficient cleaning can only be achieved if all solutions harmonise with one another. This is why Kärcher, as a system provider in all sectors, offers effective, safe, strong and customised cleaning solutions. From surface cleaning to deep cleaning. For your systems, your warehouses and your offices. So that everything continues to run smoothly.