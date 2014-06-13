Public service and municipal equipment

For education, sport and administration. Cleaning machines that enable efficient working in public and municipal services and ensure tip-top cleanliness.

Öffentlicher Dienst

Public services

The new Kärcher Professional machines in anthracite demonstrate how much efficiency is possible in cleaning technology today.

Municipal equipment

Kärcher municipal machines offer outstanding power for every purpose of use. They also impress with their perfect cleaning results, robustness and almost unlimited areas of applications.

KFT Karcher Future Tech

野外饮用水保障，生化核污染净化方案，保障人民的生命安全

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

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Kärcher Trading (China) Co., Ltd.

221 Eastsouth Avenue,

Changshu High Technology and Development District,

Suzhou, Jiangsu

Phone: +86 400 880 1060
Email：Service.Karcher@cn.kaercher.com

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