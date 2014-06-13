Public services

The talent of achieving a lot with a little.

Achieving as much as possible with as little effort as possible is part of human nature. It is simply a matter of striving for greater efficiency. The Kärcher Professional machines in anthracite demonstrate how much efficiency is possible in cleaning technology today. The attractive machine colour is a symbol for a generation of cleaning machines with special talents. For cleanliness on public surfaces, hallways and rooms in just one run. For easy transport – even on stairs. And for surfaces that can be used immediately after cleaning.