The T 14/1 Classic dry vacuum cleaner is a lightweight and rugged machine offering a high level of operating comfort, powerful suction and an excellent price-performance ratio. This machine offers ease of use right from the start, with its large foot switch. Continuous suction power regulation during operation affords you the convenience of adjusting the power to your actual needs, and the 14-litre catch pan provides you with long, uninterrupted work intervals. After vacuuming, the filter bag can be changed in next to no time, thanks to two flaps on the turbine head. A large permanent filter of washable nylon ensures efficient dust separation. And the ergonomically shaped handle enables easy transport over steps or long distances. In addition, the rugged chassis with two rollers and castors ensures easy manoeuvrability.