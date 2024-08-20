Dry vacuum cleaner T 14/1 Classic ALA *CN

Lightweight, rugged, affordable: the T 14/1 Classic dry vacuum cleaner offers powerful suction, easy operation and a 14-litre catch pan for non-stop use.

The T 14/1 Classic dry vacuum cleaner is a lightweight and rugged machine offering a high level of operating comfort, powerful suction and an excellent price-performance ratio. This machine offers ease of use right from the start, with its large foot switch. Continuous suction power regulation during operation affords you the convenience of adjusting the power to your actual needs, and the 14-litre catch pan provides you with long, uninterrupted work intervals. After vacuuming, the filter bag can be changed in next to no time, thanks to two flaps on the turbine head. A large permanent filter of washable nylon ensures efficient dust separation. And the ergonomically shaped handle enables easy transport over steps or long distances. In addition, the rugged chassis with two rollers and castors ensures easy manoeuvrability.

Features and benefits
Dry vacuum cleaner T 14/1 Classic ALA *CN: Convenient foot switch
Convenient foot switch
No need to bend down: on/off foot switch for speed and ease of use.
Dry vacuum cleaner T 14/1 Classic ALA *CN: Practical accessory storage
Practical accessory storage
The suction pipes and accessories are securely and conveniently carried on the machine, meaning they are always ready to hand.
Dry vacuum cleaner T 14/1 Classic ALA *CN: Secure cable storage
Secure cable storage
The power cable is simply attached to the cable hook. This prevents dangerous tripping hazards during transport.
Accessory holder for small nozzles
  • Thanks to the practical accessory holder, small nozzles can be directly fixed to the pipe. In this way, nozzles are always close at hand when they are needed.
Specifications

Technical data

Number of current phases (Ph) 1
Voltage (V) 220
Frequency (Hz) 50 - 60
Vacuum (mbar/kPa) 285 / 28,5
Air flow (l/s) 47
Nominal power (W) 1600
Container capacity (l) 14
Standard nominal width ( ) ID 35
Cable length (m) 7,5
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 69
Colour anthracite
Weight without accessories (kg) 5,3
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 355 x 310 x 466

Scope of supply

  • Suction hose length: 1.7 m
  • Quantity of suction tubes: 1 Piece(s)
  • Suction tubes length: 480 mm
  • Suction tubes material: Plastic
  • Switchable floor nozzle
  • Upholstery nozzle
  • Crevice nozzle
  • Quantity of filter bags: 1 Piece(s)
  • Filter bag material: Fleece

Equipment

  • Container material: Plastic
  • Cable hook
  • Integrated accessory storage

Videos

Application areas
  • For thorough cleaning of all floors – from hard floors to carpets
Accessories
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

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Kärcher Trading (China) Co., Ltd.

221 Eastsouth Avenue,

Changshu High Technology and Development District,

Suzhou, Jiangsu

Phone: +86 400 880 1060
Email：Service.Karcher@cn.kaercher.com

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