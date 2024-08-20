Wet and dry vacuum cleaners NT 20/1 Me Classic *CN

With its 20 litre container volume our NT 20/1 Me Classic wet and dry vacuum cleaner easily removes smaller quantities of all kinds of dirt. Robust machine for tougher applications.

Very handy and with its 1500 Watt turbine very powerful and effortless when vacuuming smaller quantities of coarse dirt, dust and liquids: The NT 20/1 Me Classic is a wet and dry vacuum cleaner with 20 litre container and large permanent filter basket which permits optional dust separation and continuous vacuuming without filter bag. The robust machine is extremely easy to manoeuvre and impresses particularly with our intelligent Easy Service Concept that helps to keep operating and maintenance costs very low.

Features and benefits
Compact, robust and mobile
  • Excellent stability, easy manoeuvrability and convenient transport thanks to its slimline form and 4 castors.
  • The bumper offers secure all-round protection for the vacuum cleaner and equipment.
﻿Excellent suction power
  • NT Classic devices with a powerful 1,500 W turbine reliably remove a wide range of dirt.
  • For excellent cleaning results.
Service and comfort
  • Sensationally fast: the Easy Service Concept allows removal of the turbine in just 44 seconds.
  • The rapid turbine change not only saves an enormous amount of time, but also costs.
Efficiency though minimalism
  • The large permanent filter basket makes possible optional dust separation and continuous vacuuming without a filter bag.
  • No costs for filter bags.
Specifications

Technical data

Number of current phases (Ph) 1
Voltage (V) 220
Frequency (Hz) 50 - 60
Air flow (l/s) 59
Vacuum (mbar/kPa) 227 / 25,4
Container capacity (l) 20
Container material Stainless steel
Rated input power (W) 1300
Cable length (m) 5
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 78
Colour silver
Weight without accessories (kg) 7
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 9,1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 380 x 365 x 520

Scope of supply

  • Suction hose length: 1.7 m
  • Suction hose type: with bend
  • Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Piece(s)
  • Suction tubes length: 480 mm
  • Suction tubes material: Plastic
  • Quantity of filter bags: 1 Piece(s)
  • Filter bag material: Fleece
  • Wet/dry floor nozzle width: 360 mm
  • Crevice nozzle
  • Cartridge filter: PES
  • Stainless steel container
Application areas
  • For absorbing liquids, coarse dirt and dust on all hard surfaces as well as for cleaning car interiors
Accessories
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

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221 Eastsouth Avenue,

Changshu High Technology and Development District,

Suzhou, Jiangsu

Phone: +86 400 880 1060
Email：Service.Karcher@cn.kaercher.com

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