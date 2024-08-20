Very handy and with its 1500 Watt turbine very powerful and effortless when vacuuming smaller quantities of coarse dirt, dust and liquids: The NT 20/1 Me Classic is a wet and dry vacuum cleaner with 20 litre container and large permanent filter basket which permits optional dust separation and continuous vacuuming without filter bag. The robust machine is extremely easy to manoeuvre and impresses particularly with our intelligent Easy Service Concept that helps to keep operating and maintenance costs very low.