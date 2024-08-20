Wet and dry vacuum cleaners NT 30/1 Me Classic *CN
The 1300 watt turbine power and 30 litre hopper volume ensure effortless vacuuming of medium-sized quantities of liquids, coarse dirt and dust with our NT 30/1 Me Classic wet and dry vacuum cleaner.
Equipped with our clever Easy Service system, our NT 30/1 Classic wet and dry vacuum cleaner with innovative cartridge filter is very economical in upkeep and maintenance. This is also guaranteed with the large permanent filter basket that makes possible optional dust separation and continuous vacuuming without a filter bag. The powerful machine with 30 litre container has a 1300 watt turbine for effortless vacuuming of medium-sized quantities of dust, coarse dirt and liquids and is also very easy to manoeuvre thanks to its compact dimensions.
Features and benefits
Compact, robust and mobile
- Excellent stability, easy manoeuvrability and convenient transport thanks to its slimline form and 4 castors.
- The bumper offers secure all-round protection for the vacuum cleaner and equipment.
Excellent suction power
- NT Classic machines with powerful 1300 watt turbine reliably remove a wide variety of soiling.
- For excellent cleaning results.
Service and comfort
- Sensationally fast: the Easy Service Concept allows removal of the turbine in just 44 seconds.
- The rapid turbine change not only saves an enormous amount of time, but also costs.
Efficiency though minimalism
- The large permanent filter basket makes possible optional dust separation and continuous vacuuming without a filter bag.
- No costs for filter bags.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Air flow (l/s)
|59
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|227 / 22,7
|Container capacity (l)
|28
|Container material
|Stainless steel
|Rated input power (W)
|1300
|Standard nominal width ( )
|C-DN 35
|Cable length (m)
|5
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|78
|Colour
|silver
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|8
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|10
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|380 x 365 x 640
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 1.7 m
- Suction hose type: with bend
- Quantity of suction tubes: 1 Piece(s)
- Suction tubes length: 480 mm
- Suction tubes material: Plastic
- Quantity of filter bags: 1 Piece(s)
- Filter bag material: Fleece
- Wet/dry floor nozzle width: 360 mm
- Cartridge filter: PES
- Stainless steel container
Videos
Application areas
- For absorbing liquids, coarse dirt and dust on all hard surfaces as well as for cleaning car interiors