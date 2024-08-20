Stable, easy to manoeuvre and equipped with a powerful 1500 Watt turbine, the NT 38/1 Me Classic wet and dry vacuum cleaner convinces with the removal of liquids, coarse dirt or dust. Thanks to its robust 38 litre tank, it also easily manages larger quantities of dirt. The large permanent filter basket makes possible optional dust separation and continuous vacuuming without a filter bag. Very practical and clever: The Easy Service Concept which saves time and costs in operation and maintenance.