Wet and dry vacuum cleaners NT 38/1 Me Classic *CN
Despite its compact size, our robust NT 38/1 Me Classic wet and dry vacuum cleaner has a 38 litre container for absorbing larger quantities of all kinds of dirt.
Stable, easy to manoeuvre and equipped with a powerful 1500 Watt turbine, the NT 38/1 Me Classic wet and dry vacuum cleaner convinces with the removal of liquids, coarse dirt or dust. Thanks to its robust 38 litre tank, it also easily manages larger quantities of dirt. The large permanent filter basket makes possible optional dust separation and continuous vacuuming without a filter bag. Very practical and clever: The Easy Service Concept which saves time and costs in operation and maintenance.
Features and benefits
Compact, robust and mobile
- Excellent stability, easy manoeuvrability and convenient transport thanks to its slimline form and 4 castors.
- The bumper offers secure all-round protection for the vacuum cleaner and equipment.
Excellent suction power
- NT Classic devices with a powerful 1,500 W turbine reliably remove a wide range of dirt.
- For excellent cleaning results.
Service and comfort
- Sensationally fast: the Easy Service Concept allows removal of the turbine in just 44 seconds.
- The rapid turbine change not only saves an enormous amount of time, but also costs.
Moisture-resistant PES cartridge filter
- Sustainability: the PES cartridge filter is washable.
- The cartridge filter enables sustained suction without a filter bag.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|220 - 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 - 60
|Air flow (l/s)
|59
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|227 / 25,4
|Container capacity (l)
|38
|Container material
|Stainless steel
|Rated input power (W)
|1300
|Standard nominal width ( )
|C-DN 35
|Cable length (m)
|5
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|78
|Colour
|silver
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|8,6
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|11,7
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|375 x 360 x 735
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 1.7 m
- Suction hose type: with bend
- Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Piece(s)
- Suction tubes length: 480 mm
- Suction tubes material: Plastic
- Quantity of filter bags: 1 Piece(s)
- Filter bag material: Fleece
- Wet/dry floor nozzle width: 300 mm
- Cartridge filter: PES
- Stainless steel container
Application areas
- For absorbing liquids, coarse dirt and dust on all hard surfaces as well as for cleaning car interiors