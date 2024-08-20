Wet and dry vacuum cleaners NT 50/2 Me Classic *CN

Dual-motor NT 50/2 Me Classic wet and dry vacuum cleaner with cartridge filter and 50-litre container. For all kinds of wet and coarse dirt. Outstanding suction power, handling and quality!

The powerful dual-motor NT 50/2 Me Classic wet and dry vacuum cleaner removes liquids, coarse dirt and dust in no time. The machine is fitted with a 50-litre container and offers excellent handling and robust quality. The standard push handle and extra robust chassis with metal castors ensure outstanding mobility. The machine features a cartridge filter and offers an Easy Service Concept. The NT 50/2 Me Classic is designed for moderate quantities of dirt.

Features and benefits
Wet and dry vacuum cleaners NT 50/2 Me Classic *CN: Robust and easy to transport
Robust and easy to transport
Extremely mobile on all surfaces thanks to the robust chassis, large wheels and metal castors. The standard push handle ensures convenient transport.
Wet and dry vacuum cleaners NT 50/2 Me Classic *CN: ﻿Excellent suction power
﻿Excellent suction power
2 powerful turbines ensure outstanding suction power. The strong suction power ensures excellent cleaning results and the utmost efficiency.
Wet and dry vacuum cleaners NT 50/2 Me Classic *CN: Vacuum without filter bags
Vacuum without filter bags
The two-motor NT Classic vacuum cleaners are fitted with the tried-and-tested Kärcher cartridge filter. The cartridge filter enables sustained suction without a filter bag.
Specifications

Technical data

Number of current phases (Ph) 1
Voltage (V) 220 - 240
Frequency (Hz) 50 - 60
Air flow (l/s) 53
Vacuum (mbar/kPa) 225 / 22,5
Container capacity (l) 50
Container material Stainless steel
Rated input power (W) max. 2200
Standard nominal width ( ) ID 40
Cable length (m) 7,5
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 76
Colour silver
Weight without accessories (kg) 17,5
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 23,9
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 580 x 510 x 850

Scope of supply

  • Suction hose length: 2.5 m
  • Suction hose type: with bend
  • Quantity of suction tubes: 1 Piece(s)
  • Suction tubes material: Steel
  • Wet/dry floor nozzle width: 360 mm
  • Crevice nozzle
  • Cartridge filter: Paper
  • Stainless steel container
  • Push handle

Videos

Application areas
  • For picking up liquids, coarse dirt and dust on all hard surfaces as well as for car interior cleaning.
Accessories
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Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

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Email：Service.Karcher@cn.kaercher.com

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