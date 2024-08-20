Car nozzle/suction nozzle for large areas

Handy car vacuuming tool for quick and easy cleaning – from the footwell to the boot.

Handy car vacuuming tool for maximum cleaning performance – from the footwell to the boot. Simply connect the tool to the hose. Handy tool for efficiently cleaning footmats, seats and boot carpeting.

Features and benefits
Walk-behind
  • Easy and practical to use
Specifications

Technical data

Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Standard nominal width (mm) 35
Colour black
Weight (kg) 0,1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0,2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 340 x 94 x 75
Compatible machines
Application areas
  • Vehicle interior
  • Workshop
  • Upholstery
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

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CONTACT US

Kärcher Trading (China) Co., Ltd.

221 Eastsouth Avenue,

Changshu High Technology and Development District,

Suzhou, Jiangsu

Phone: +86 400 880 1060
Email：Service.Karcher@cn.kaercher.com

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