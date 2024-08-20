Household kit

The household kit contains a switchable dry floor nozzle and an upholstery nozzle. This practical accessory kit is suitable for all Kärcher Home & Garden wet and dry vacuum cleaners.

With its switchable dry floor nozzle and upholstery nozzle, the household kit includes ideal accessories for numerous common household cleaning tasks. The floor nozzle can be switched using a foot switch, making it suitable for both carpeted floors and hard surfaces, and the practical upholstery nozzle with thread lifter enables gentle vacuum cleaning of upholstered furniture and other upholstery.

Features and benefits
Switchable dry floor nozzle for all Kärcher Home & Garden wet and dry vacuum cleaners
Switchable dry vacuum nozzle with parking nib for quick and easy intermediate parking of the suction tube and floor nozzle
Upholstery nozzle with thread lifter for gentle cleaning of upholstery and upholstered furniture
Specifications

Technical data

Quantity (-part) 2
Standard nominal width (mm) 35
Colour black
Weight (kg) 0,5
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0,7
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 267 x 100 x 125
Compatible machines
Application areas
  • Carpet
  • Hard floors
  • Upholstery
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

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Kärcher Trading (China) Co., Ltd.

221 Eastsouth Avenue,

Changshu High Technology and Development District,

Suzhou, Jiangsu

Phone: +86 400 880 1060
Email：Service.Karcher@cn.kaercher.com

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