Household kit
The household kit contains a switchable dry floor nozzle and an upholstery nozzle. This practical accessory kit is suitable for all Kärcher Home & Garden wet and dry vacuum cleaners.
With its switchable dry floor nozzle and upholstery nozzle, the household kit includes ideal accessories for numerous common household cleaning tasks. The floor nozzle can be switched using a foot switch, making it suitable for both carpeted floors and hard surfaces, and the practical upholstery nozzle with thread lifter enables gentle vacuum cleaning of upholstered furniture and other upholstery.
Features and benefits
Switchable dry floor nozzle for all Kärcher Home & Garden wet and dry vacuum cleaners
Switchable dry vacuum nozzle with parking nib for quick and easy intermediate parking of the suction tube and floor nozzle
Upholstery nozzle with thread lifter for gentle cleaning of upholstery and upholstered furniture
Specifications
Technical data
|Quantity (-part)
|2
|Standard nominal width (mm)
|35
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0,5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0,7
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|267 x 100 x 125
Application areas
- Carpet
- Hard floors
- Upholstery