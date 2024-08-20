Suction hose, T, DN 32, length 2.5 m, clip 1.0, click fastener
The suction hose in nominal width DN 32 and with 2.5 m length is suitable for use with dry vacuum cleaners.
The suction hose in nominal width DN 32 is ideal for use with dry vacuum cleaners. The 2.5 m hose is connected to the device with a bayonet 1.0 connection and to accessories with a clip 1.0 connection. Both connections are compatible with vacuum cleaners up to model year 2016.
Specifications
Technical data
|Length (m)
|2,5
|Standard nominal width ( )
|ID 32
|Version
|Standard
|Connection on the accessory side¹⁾
|Clip 1.0
|Connection on the machine side²⁾
|Click fastener
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Colour
|black
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0,5