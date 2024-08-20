Suction hose, T, DN 32, length 2.5 m, clip 1.0, click fastener

The suction hose in nominal width DN 32 and with 2.5 m length is suitable for use with dry vacuum cleaners.

The suction hose in nominal width DN 32 is ideal for use with dry vacuum cleaners. The 2.5 m hose is connected to the device with a bayonet 1.0 connection and to accessories with a clip 1.0 connection. Both connections are compatible with vacuum cleaners up to model year 2016.

Specifications

Technical data

Length (m) 2,5
Standard nominal width ( ) ID 32
Version Standard
Connection on the accessory side¹⁾ Clip 1.0
Connection on the machine side²⁾ Click fastener
Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Colour black
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0,5
Compatible machines
Accessories
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

PRODUCTS RECOMMENDED
LEGAL INFORMATION
工商亮照
CONTACT US

Kärcher Trading (China) Co., Ltd.

221 Eastsouth Avenue,

Changshu High Technology and Development District,

Suzhou, Jiangsu

Phone: +86 400 880 1060
Email：Service.Karcher@cn.kaercher.com

scan the QR code for the latest news of Kärcher China
社交媒体
© 2026 Kärcher Trading (China) Co., Ltd.