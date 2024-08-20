Telescopic lance TL 7 H
Multifunctional hybrid telescopic lance TL 7 H made of rigid and lightweight carbon-glass fibre mix. Telescopic thanks to quick-release fastenings. Up to 7 m reach.
Whether it is for cleaning windows, facades or solar panels with osmosis water, with low pressure and wash brushes or with high pressure. Our hybrid telescopic lance TL 7 H with up to 7 m reach is multifunctional. Made from a special carbon-glass fibre mix, it impresses with superb rigidity and at the same time a very low weight. Innovative quick-release fasteners make possible convenient retraction and extension, whereas the integrated anti-twist device and a rotatable base ensure maximum ergonomic working conditions. The tool-free and individual setting of the clamping force also facilitates handling. A carrying strap can also be used using a hook at the base.
Features and benefits
Multifunctional useFor window, facade and solar panel cleaning with osmosis water. For high-pressure cleaning or low-pressure cleaning with wash brushes.
Maximum ergonomicsAnti-spin lock of the lances for safe and ergonomic working. Quick-release fasteners for fast and simple loosening of the lance clamping. Rotatable base ensures simple and ergonomic working.
Very user-friendlyTool-free adjustment of the clamping force at the quick-release fasteners. With clamping hooks to guide water hose outside the lance. Base with hooks for attaching strap and carrying frame.
Maximum safety
- Haptic and visual pull-out stopper avoids unintentional disassembly.
- Non-electroconductive base-lance element.
Specifications
Technical data
|Length of the telescopic handle (m)
|2 - 7
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|max. 60
|Material
|Hybrid
|Elements
|5
|Connection thread
|M 18
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|4,6
Scope of supply
- Tool less clamp force adjustment
- Anti-Spin
- Tool-less clamp force adjustment
- Hose hook
- Pull out stopper
Videos
Application areas
- Perfect for window, facade and solar panel cleaning