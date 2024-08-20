The ground spike is part of the Kärcher Rain System®. It reliably fixes the Kärcher Rain System® hose and the soaker hose at the desired point and creates the necessary distance to the ground. The 17 cm long ground spike has a marking tool for conveniently defining the optimal insertion depth. The rubber ring on the attachment point ensures secure fixing of the hoses. The Kärcher Rain System® combines the advantages of micro-dripping and conventional watering. The highly efficient Kärcher Rain System® watering system works with up to 4 bar pressure and features a 1/2" hose with drip and spray collars. The Kärcher Rain System® can be individually adapted to almost any garden and works perfectly with the SensoTimer for need-based watering control.