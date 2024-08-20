The end piece is part of the Kärcher Rain System®. It seals the Kärcher Rain System® hose or the soaker hose, meaning the system can be individually and flexibly adapted to the respective garden situation. The laid or shortened hoses can be connected at any point. Installing the hose is child's play and can be done without the use of tools. The hose is simply pushed onto the end piece and fixed with the help of the union nut. The Kärcher Rain System® combines the advantages of micro-dripping and conventional watering. The system works with up to 4 bar pressure and features a 1/2" hose with drip and spray collars. The Kärcher Rain System® can be individually adapted to almost any garden and works perfectly with the SensoTimer for economical and needs-based watering control.