VehiclePro Super Pearl Wax RM 824 Classic

Drying, protection and care all in one. The liquid pearl wax enables the water film to break up quickly, which leads to excellent drying, particularly with hard water.

Our liquid VehiclePro Super Pearl Wax RM 824 Classic is an effective drying aid that is ideal for use in vehicle wash systems as well as with high-pressure cleaners. The care agent is particularly effective when using medium-hard to hard water; it causes the water film to break up quickly over a large area and thus ensures a very good drying result. The wax increases the level of shine of the paint and is also VDA-compliant and free of mineral oils and mineral hydrocarbons. In addition, the surfactants contained are biodegradable in accordance with EEC 648/2004. The high yield of up to 83 cars per litre enables a very economical use of the agent.

Specifications

Technical data

Packaging size (l) 20
Packaging unit (Piece(s)) 1
pH value 4
Weight (kg) 19,8
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 21,6
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 260 x 240 x 440
Product
  • Effective drying aid for use in vehicle wash systems and high-pressure cleaners
  • Fast breaking up of the water film over a large area
  • Excellent drying result
  • Effective with medium to hard water
  • Increases the level of shine of the paintwork
  • VDA-compliant
  • Tensides biodegradable in accordance with EEC 648/2004
  • NTA-free
  • Free from mineral oils and mineral hydrocarbons
VehiclePro Super Pearl Wax RM 824 Classic
VehiclePro Super Pearl Wax RM 824 Classic
VehiclePro Super Pearl Wax RM 824 Classic
VehiclePro Super Pearl Wax RM 824 Classic
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
  • Danger
  • H318 Causes serious eye damage
  • H412 Harmful to aquatic life with long lasting effects
  • P273 Avoid release to the environment.
  • P280i Wear eye/face protection.
  • P305 + P351 + P338 IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing.
  • P310 Immediately call a POISON CENTER/doctor.
  • P501a Dispose of contents/container in accordance with local/regional/national/international regulations.
Application areas
  • Cars
  • Commercial vehicle cleaning
Accessories
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

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Kärcher Trading (China) Co., Ltd.

221 Eastsouth Avenue,

Changshu High Technology and Development District,

Suzhou, Jiangsu

Phone: +86 400 880 1060
Email：Service.Karcher@cn.kaercher.com

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