Ultra-high-pressure cleaner HD 13/35 -4 Classic *CN

Features and benefits
High-performance crankshaft pump
  • Reliable and durable Kärcher high-performance crankshaft pump ensures optimal pressure.
Dry run protection
  • Protects the pump against dry running.
Reliable and durable
  • Longer service life, less maintenance effort and lower costs. Ideal for industrial use.
Specifications

Technical data

Working pressure (bar/MPa) 100 - max. 350 / 10 - 35
Flow rate (l/h) 500 - 1300
Inlet temperature (°C) max. 60
Fuel Electric
Motor rating (kW) 15
Number of current phases (Ph) 3
Voltage (V) 400
Frequency (Hz) 50
Weight (with accessories) (kg) 230
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 239
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 1110 x 800 x 950

Scope of supply

  • Spray gun: Industrial trigger gun
  • Stainless steel spray lance: 700 mm
  • Flat jet nozzle

Equipment

  • High-pressure hose length: 10 m
  • High-pressure hose type: Heavy duty
  • Water filter
  • Safety valve
  • Elapsed time counter
Ultra-high-pressure cleaner HD 13/35 -4 Classic *CN
Ultra-high-pressure cleaner HD 13/35 -4 Classic *CN
Application areas
  • Cleaning of moulds and casting tools
  • Cleaning generators, turbines, control cabinets and heat exchangers
  • Pipe cleaning
Accessories
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

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CONTACT US

Kärcher Trading (China) Co., Ltd.

221 Eastsouth Avenue,

Changshu High Technology and Development District,

Suzhou, Jiangsu

Phone: +86 400 880 1060
Email：Service.Karcher@cn.kaercher.com

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