Implements

Operation: simple. Logical. Safe.

A perfect operating concept must be as simple as possible and so logical that operating errors and risks to the operator can be ruled out from the outset. That is why we have separated the operating and maintenance elements on the WRS. On the left-hand side of the machine, you will nd everything you need for maintenance and servicing. On the right-hand side, you will find the control elements for the temperature setting and pressure control and the switch for the burner. The operator can always control these functions safely from the roadside or the pavement. In the cab, our sophisticated EASY Operation system eliminates the need for a separate display, so all the necessary information is in the driver’s direct eld of vision.