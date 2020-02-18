Implements

From the small municipal vehicle to the large implement carrier: Kärcher municipal machines impress all year round in tough day-to-day use between garden maintenance and winter service. Thanks to our close cooperation with well-known manufacturers of implements, our machines are largely compatible with their machines. We also offer a vast range of clever and highly functional implements - e.g. for mobile and autonomous high-pressure cleaning, weed removal or irrigation.

WRS 200

    Versatility is always in season

    Weed removal is a seasonal business, so it is good to know that you can use your equipment for lots of other activities, too. The WRS 200 mounted on a Kärcher implement carrier does not need any external power or water supply. This means that you can also use it in remote areas.

    Automatic decalcifying system

    Continuous decalcication is the ideal way to protect the burner against calcication. Our PressurePro Machine Protector RM 110 cleaning agent has been proven to extend the service life of the burner. The automatic dosing of the cleaning agent is more precise and reliable. And it saves the operator time.

    Quick operational readiness

    In less than two minutes, the 105 kW burner heats the water to the maximum work temperature of 98°C. Despite this enormous output, the burner works extremely efciently and very economically. Fuel consumption is just 6 to 8 litres per hour.

    Low vehicle centre of gravity

    The WRS is connected to the rear of our MIC 42, MIC 50 or MIC 70 implement carrier or to our MC 130 by means of a coupling triangle municipal mounting. The water tank, which has a volume of up to 800 litres, sits on the rear trolley and ensures a low vehicle centre of gravity. That means greater safety and ride comfort for you.

    Compact design

    The WRS 200 is so compact that it does not add anything to the overall width of the vehicle. The back of the vehicle remains visible in the exterior mirror even when driving around bends. The vehicle’s manoeuvrability is not impaired at all and the risk of getting stuck on obstacles is reduced. This means that it can even be used in conned spaces with ease.

    Operation: simple. Logical. Safe.

    A perfect operating concept must be as simple as possible and so logical that operating errors and risks to the operator can be ruled out from the outset. That is why we have separated the operating and maintenance elements on the WRS. On the left-hand side of the machine, you will nd everything you need for maintenance and servicing. On the right-hand side, you will find the control elements for the temperature setting and pressure control and the switch for the burner. The operator can always control these functions safely from the roadside or the pavement. In the cab, our sophisticated EASY Operation system eliminates the need for a separate display, so all the necessary information is in the driver’s direct eld of vision.

    Professional high-pressure cleaning

    High-pressure cleaning has many applications in the municipal sector, from washing vehicles and cleaning construction sites to removing graffiti from walls and park benches. With a water pressure of up to 200 bar, water temperature of up to 98°C and an 800-litre water tank, the WRS 200 has the power and stamina for numerous applications.
    WRS 200 Professionelle Hochdruckreinigung

    Green area maintenance

    Flowerbeds, trees and bushes need a lot of water during the warm season. If there is no rain or there has been very little rain for an extended period of time, watering is essential. With the WRS 200 in cold water low-pressure operation, you can give plants that desperately needed water easily and directly using a hand lance.
    WRS 200 Grünpflege

    Removal of chewing gum

    Removing chewing gum from hard surfaces such as tar, paving slabs and cobblestones used to be an arduous, time-consuming and expensive task. With the WRS 200, you can effortlessly remove chewing gum in a matter of seconds.
    WRS 200 Entfernung von Kaugummiresten
    Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

    Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

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    Kärcher Trading (China) Co., Ltd.

    221 Eastsouth Avenue,

    Changshu High Technology and Development District,

    Suzhou, Jiangsu

    Phone: +86 400 880 1060
    Email：Service.Karcher@cn.kaercher.com

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