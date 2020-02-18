Implements
From the small municipal vehicle to the large implement carrier: Kärcher municipal machines impress all year round in tough day-to-day use between garden maintenance and winter service. Thanks to our close cooperation with well-known manufacturers of implements, our machines are largely compatible with their machines. We also offer a vast range of clever and highly functional implements - e.g. for mobile and autonomous high-pressure cleaning, weed removal or irrigation.
Versatility is always in season
Weed removal is a seasonal business, so it is good to know that you can use your equipment for lots of other activities, too. The WRS 200 mounted on a Kärcher implement carrier does not need any external power or water supply. This means that you can also use it in remote areas.
Automatic decalcifying system
Continuous decalcication is the ideal way to protect the burner against calcication. Our PressurePro Machine Protector RM 110 cleaning agent has been proven to extend the service life of the burner. The automatic dosing of the cleaning agent is more precise and reliable. And it saves the operator time.
Quick operational readiness
In less than two minutes, the 105 kW burner heats the water to the maximum work temperature of 98°C. Despite this enormous output, the burner works extremely efciently and very economically. Fuel consumption is just 6 to 8 litres per hour.
Low vehicle centre of gravity
The WRS is connected to the rear of our MIC 42, MIC 50 or MIC 70 implement carrier or to our MC 130 by means of a coupling triangle municipal mounting. The water tank, which has a volume of up to 800 litres, sits on the rear trolley and ensures a low vehicle centre of gravity. That means greater safety and ride comfort for you.
Compact design
The WRS 200 is so compact that it does not add anything to the overall width of the vehicle. The back of the vehicle remains visible in the exterior mirror even when driving around bends. The vehicle’s manoeuvrability is not impaired at all and the risk of getting stuck on obstacles is reduced. This means that it can even be used in conned spaces with ease.
Operation: simple. Logical. Safe.
A perfect operating concept must be as simple as possible and so logical that operating errors and risks to the operator can be ruled out from the outset. That is why we have separated the operating and maintenance elements on the WRS. On the left-hand side of the machine, you will nd everything you need for maintenance and servicing. On the right-hand side, you will find the control elements for the temperature setting and pressure control and the switch for the burner. The operator can always control these functions safely from the roadside or the pavement. In the cab, our sophisticated EASY Operation system eliminates the need for a separate display, so all the necessary information is in the driver’s direct eld of vision.